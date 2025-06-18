403
Killing of Melissa Hortman alongside her partner shocks nation
(MENAFN) Jessie Ebertz struggled to hold back tears as she stood before a makeshift memorial dedicated to Democratic politician Melissa Hortman and her husband, who were killed last week.
“Minnesota always felt like a safe place,” said Ebertz, a government worker living in the state capital. “We’ve always maintained a culture of respect for one another here.”
“But this has completely shattered that feeling.”
The killings of Hortman and her husband, Mark, sent shockwaves across the state. They were shot early Saturday morning by a man disguised as a police officer.
Democratic state legislator John Hoffman and his wife were also injured in the attacks and are expected to recover.
The incident, believed to be politically motivated, has deeply undermined the state’s long-held reputation for politeness, civility, and mutual respect — qualities so well known that “Minnesota nice” is a widely recognized phrase with its own Wikipedia entry.
Authorities say the suspect, Vance Boelter, also targeted two other homes early that Saturday while searching for politicians.
The largest manhunt in Minnesota’s history ended late Sunday when Boelter was apprehended near his rural residence, located about an hour from Minneapolis and St. Paul, in an area characterized by farms, gravel roads, and small villages.
