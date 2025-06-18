UN Women: 8 Out Of 10 Young Women In Afghanistan Denied Education And Employment

A newly released report by the United Nations Women's Division reveals that 8 out of 10 young women in Afghanistan are denied access to education, training, and employment. The report underscores the significant obstacles Afghanistan's women face in achieving basic human development goals.

The report further illustrates that Afghanistan's gender gap is notably wide, with the country ranking second globally in terms of gender inequality. With a staggering 76% disparity between men and women in health, education, financial participation, and decision-making, Afghanistan continues to lag behind international standards of gender equality.

The UN Women's report links these disparities to the restrictions imposed by the Taliban, particularly the banning of secondary and higher education for girls and women, including medical studies. As a result, the report predicts that the completion rate for secondary education among girls in Afghanistan will soon approach zero.

Additionally, the report highlights Afghanistan's substantial gender gap in the labor force. Only 24% of Afghan women participate in the workforce, in stark contrast to 89% of men. This disparity points to the systemic barriers women face in achieving economic independence and employment opportunities.

Financial inclusion is also severely limited for Afghan women. According to the report, women are nearly three times less likely than men to have a bank account or access mobile money services. This financial exclusion further perpetuates their socio-economic challenges.

Despite these setbacks, the report calls for urgent international support and intervention to address gender inequality in Afghanistan. The UN urges the global community to step up efforts to ensure that Afghan women's rights to education, employment, and financial inclusion are restored.

The report emphasizes that addressing these issues is not only a matter of human rights but also essential for Afghanistan's long-term stability and development. As the situation continues to deteriorate, the UN urges the international community to prioritize Afghan women's empowerment in humanitarian and policy agendas.

