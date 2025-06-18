Day 6 Of Israel-Iran Conflict: US Officials Say Next 24-48 Hours Critical As Trump's Involvement Speculated

Axios reports that following a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump held an emergency meeting with his National Security team. The meeting, which lasted over an hour, focused on the potential involvement of the U.S. in the ongoing conflict with Iran. This conversation marks a critical moment in the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Israeli sources indicated that both Netanyahu and Israeli defense officials believe that Trump is likely to join military operations against Iran, particularly targeting Iran's fortified nuclear facility at Fordow, located deep within the mountains of Qom. The facility is heavily fortified, making it a challenging target for conventional military strikes.

On June 18, 2025, President Trump spoke again with Netanyahu on the sixth day of military confrontations between Israel and Iran. While details of the conversation have not been disclosed, the discussion is thought to center around the intensifying hostilities and possible U.S. military engagement.

Despite Israel's efforts to destroy Iran's nuclear sites, it lacks the necessary weaponry to carry out a successful strike on Iran's underground nuclear facilities. Reports suggest that Israel does not possess the GBU-57 bunker buster bombs, which are essential for penetrating the deep concrete layers of these sites. These bombs are carried by B-2 or B-52 bombers and are designed for high-impact demolition.

Netanyahu has consistently stated that the primary goal of Israeli military operations is to neutralize Iran's nuclear program. However, experts have raised concerns that such an attack could trigger widespread regional consequences, including the potential for escalating violence and a larger-scale conflict.

Trump has thus far refrained from direct military involvement, opting instead for verbal threats, including calls for Iran's“complete surrender” and hints at targeting Iran's leadership. However, mounting pressure from Netanyahu and certain Republican factions is pushing for U.S. entry into the war.

The White House has not made a final decision, but an American official told Axios that Trump may view the deployment of bunker-buster bombs as a leverage tool to force Iran into negotiations. These developments are pushing the region closer to an unprecedented level of tension, with global implications.

