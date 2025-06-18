403
Trump Seeks Iran's "Unconditional Surrender"
(MENAFN) In the midst of an intensifying military confrontation between Tehran and West Jerusalem, US President Donald Trump has insisted on an “unconditional surrender” from Iran.
Using his Truth Social platform, Trump also boasted that “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” indicating a dominant aerial presence over Iranian territory.
The recent spike in aggression stems from a string of Israeli assaults on critical Iranian sites, including a uranium processing center, military and nuclear infrastructure, along with a succession of drone strikes and car bombings.
These operations resulted in the deaths of numerous senior Iranian military officers, scientists, and several non-combatants.
In retaliation, Iran launched a volley of ballistic missiles targeting locations within Israel.
The hostilities have since continued in a tit-for-tat manner, with each side trading strikes in an escalating spiral of violence.
On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his demand for “Unconditional surrender” in uppercase on his social media account.
He followed this with a provocative threat aimed directly at the Islamic Republic’s supreme authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The president asserted that both the US and its Israeli partners “know exactly” where Khamenei is “hiding,” labeling him an “easy target,” although he added that “we are not going to take him out… at least for now.”
Trump concluded his statement with a stark warning, saying, “Our patience is wearing thin,” signaling that further action may be on the horizon if Iran does not comply.
