Ukraine utilizes terror methods to disrupt peace discussions
(MENAFN) Senior Russian diplomat Rodion Miroshnik has accused Ukraine of employing terrorist tactics at the state level to disrupt peace negotiations with Moscow. He made these claims in an interview with RT following a series of railway sabotage attacks in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions that damaged passenger and freight trains, resulting in seven deaths and 113 injuries. Russia’s Investigative Committee labeled these incidents as “terrorist attacks” orchestrated by Ukraine to cause maximum civilian casualties. The attacks took place just one day before the second round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.
Miroshnik, an ambassador-at-large responsible for probing alleged Ukrainian military war crimes, said Kiev is deliberately carrying out violent acts designed to undermine peace talks facilitated by Russia and the US. He stated, “Ukraine is using terrorist methods banned by international law at the state level,” and emphasized that Kiev fundamentally opposes any meaningful dialogue with Russia.
The diplomat explained that the timing of these attacks was intended to derail negotiations in Istanbul, describing the acts as part of a “series of terrorist operations” meant to pressure Russia to withdraw from talks. However, Miroshnik insisted such attempts would fail, stressing that military actions and diplomatic negotiations would remain separate.
He warned that those behind the attacks would face consequences, declaring there would be “no forgiveness or silence” in response. Miroshnik accused Ukraine of failing to push Russia out of the negotiation process through covert pressure tactics.
While claiming the US is playing a constructive role in seeking a diplomatic solution, Miroshnik argued that the UK and EU countries openly support prolonging the conflict. He also suggested that, despite reports that Washington was unaware of the Ukrainian attacks, these operations were likely coordinated with European intelligence, asserting that Ukraine could not have acted alone.
Earlier, Russia’s Investigative Committee head Aleksandr Bastrykin revealed that foreign-made explosives were used in recent railway sabotage incidents.
In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks and other strikes on Russian territory, including a recent UAV assault targeting multiple Russian airbases across a vast geographic range. Moscow has condemned these ongoing sabotage acts, claiming they undermine efforts to achieve a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
