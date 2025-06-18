20 Minuten: Last Swiss Free Daily To Stop Being Printed
-
Deutsch
de
TX Group stellt Printversion von“20 Minuten” ein
Original
Read more: TX Group stellt Printversion von“20 Minuten” ei
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Up to 80 full-time positions are to be cut in the editorial and publishing departments.
The reason for the closure is the declining income in the print business, the company announced on Tuesday. The editorial offices in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland, which are currently run separately, will be merged into one national editorial office with locations in Lausanne, Bern and Zurich.
+ Swiss media faces worsening economic pressures
This will mean the end of the regional offices in Basel, Geneva, Lucerne and St Gallen – also at the end of 2025. In future, regional news will be covered by an“agile network of correspondents”.
The first edition of the commuter newspaper was published on December 13, 1999, when it was still owned by the media company Schibstedt; since 2005, 20 Minuten has been owned by Tamedia and later the TX Group.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Demographics Flat-hunting in Switzerland's cheapest and most expensive municipalities Read more: Flat-hunting in Switzerland's cheapest and most expensive municipalitie
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment