Landslide In Blatten Causes CHF320 Million In Damage
In most cases, total losses were caused either directly by the rockfall or by the subsequent flooding, the Swiss Insurance Association (SIA) announced on Tuesday.
+ Landslide-hit Swiss village to be rebuilt within five years
Private insurers will pay out a further CHF60 million for insured losses from business interruption and to motor vehicles. These benefits from supplementary insurance policies are not subject to the legally defined natural hazard insurance and are therefore not compensated via the natural hazard pool, the statement continued.More More The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next?
This content was published on Jun 13, 2025 Two weeks after a landslide wiped out most of the Alpine village of Blatten, talk of reconstruction is picking up, but huge challenges remain.Read more: The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
