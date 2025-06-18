Landslide In Blatten Causes CHF320 Million In Damage

Deutsch de Bergsturz in Blatten VS verursacht 320 Millionen Franken Schaden Original Read more: Bergsturz in Blatten VS verursacht 320 Millionen Franken Schade

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The landslide in the Swiss village of Blatten and the resulting floods caused damage totalling CHF320 million ($395 million). Around CHF260 million was due to damage to buildings and household contents, according to estimates by Swiss private insurers. This content was published on June 17, 2025 - 10:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In most cases, total losses were caused either directly by the rockfall or by the subsequent flooding, the Swiss Insurance Association (SIA) announced on Tuesday.

+ Landslide-hit Swiss village to be rebuilt within five years

Private insurers will pay out a further CHF60 million for insured losses from business interruption and to motor vehicles. These benefits from supplementary insurance policies are not subject to the legally defined natural hazard insurance and are therefore not compensated via the natural hazard pool, the statement continued.

More More The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next?

This content was published on Jun 13, 2025 Two weeks after a landslide wiped out most of the Alpine village of Blatten, talk of reconstruction is picking up, but huge challenges remain.

Read more: The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next

Translated from German by DeepL/ts