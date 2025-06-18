Qatar's Mahmoud Books World Aquatics Championships Berth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari swimmer Mohamed Mahmoud booked his berth at the World Aquatics Championships 2025, to be held in Singapore from July 11 to August 3.

Competing at the Elite French Championship in Montpellier, Mahmoud delivered a stellar performance in the 50m breaststroke, clocking an impressive 28.06 seconds to make the grade.

By doing so, he has become the second Qatari swimmer to qualify for the global championships, following Ali Sayed, who surpassed the qualifying time in the 100m butterfly event during his participation at the Bell Canadian Swimming Trials, held in Canada last week.

President of Qatar Swimming Federation Mubarak bin Ali Al Nuaimi congratulated the swimmers on their qualification. In a message on 'X' platform, he said,“Your dedication, hard work, and perseverance have paid off. We, at the Board of Directors of the Qatar Swimming Association, are extremely proud of you and your first-ever qualification in the history of Qatari swimming, and we are excited to see you shine in the upcoming championship.

Keep challenging your limits and inspiring us all!,” Al Nuaimi said in a message on 'X'.