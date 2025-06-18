Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar's Mahmoud Books World Aquatics Championships Berth

Qatar's Mahmoud Books World Aquatics Championships Berth


2025-06-18 04:00:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari swimmer Mohamed Mahmoud booked his berth at the World Aquatics Championships 2025, to be held in Singapore from July 11 to August 3.

Competing at the Elite French Championship in Montpellier, Mahmoud delivered a stellar performance in the 50m breaststroke, clocking an impressive 28.06 seconds to make the grade.

By doing so, he has become the second Qatari swimmer to qualify for the global championships, following Ali Sayed, who surpassed the qualifying time in the 100m butterfly event during his participation at the Bell Canadian Swimming Trials, held in Canada last week.

President of Qatar Swimming Federation Mubarak bin Ali Al Nuaimi congratulated the swimmers on their qualification. In a message on 'X' platform, he said,“Your dedication, hard work, and perseverance have paid off. We, at the Board of Directors of the Qatar Swimming Association, are extremely proud of you and your first-ever qualification in the history of Qatari swimming, and we are excited to see you shine in the upcoming championship.

Keep challenging your limits and inspiring us all!,” Al Nuaimi said in a message on 'X'.

MENAFN18062025000063011010ID1109688764

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search