Germany’s Economic Sentiment See Sharp Rise
(MENAFN) Germany’s outlook for the economy improved significantly in June, as shown by a 22.3-point increase from the previous month, bringing the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment to 47.5, based on figures released Tuesday.
The German Center for European Economic Research attributed this positive development to the “recent growth in investment and consumer demand” along with “the fiscal policy measures announced by the new German government.”
These factors have fueled optimism among financial experts.
ZEW President Achim Wambach remarked that “combined with the recent interest rate cuts by the ECB (European Central Bank), this could bring economic stagnation in Germany, which has lasted for almost three years, to an end.”
His comments suggest a potential shift away from the prolonged period of economic sluggishness.
Across the wider eurozone, economic expectations also surged, registering a monthly gain of 23.7 points to reach 35.3 in June, reflecting growing confidence in the region’s economic trajectory.
Germany’s assessment of its current economic state improved by 10 points to minus 72, the sharpest rise since April 2023, though it still represents the weakest level among eurozone nations.
Similarly, the eurozone’s current situation reading improved by 11.7 points compared to May, landing at minus 30.7, reinforcing signs of gradual economic recovery throughout the bloc.
