4Kira4moms Heads To Broward County For The 2025 Thrive Tour

- Gabrielle Albert, Executive Director, 4Kira4MomsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, June 22, 2025, the Greater Hollywood YMCA Family Center will come alive with purpose, healing, and celebration as the Thrive Tour makes its impactful stop in Broward County, Florida. 4Kira4Moms and 4Kira4Dads will join national maternal health leaders for this powerful event that will uplift the voices of families while addressing the urgent Black maternal health crisis in America.This FREE community gathering will run from 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM, offering an immersive experience of support, education, and joy. It brings together health experts, policymakers, grassroots leaders, and families for a day designed to empower and connect.“Too many families are suffering in silence. The Thrive Tour is our bold declaration that we see you, we hear you, and we are building a village to protect you,” said Gabrielle Albert, Executive Director, 4Kira4Moms.“This is more than an event-it's a movement.”Event Highlights Include:. Press Conference & Panel (3:30 PM–4:45 PM): Featuring Rev. Dr. Que English, Charles Johnson (Founder of 4Kira4Moms), OB/GYNs, doulas, and mental health specialists.. 4Kira4Dads Dads Den“Locker Room” (4:45 PM–6:15 PM): A powerful father-focused space offering tools, resources, and conversations for men showing up for their families.. The Village Experience (4:45 PM – 6:00 PM): Resource booths, baby bag giveaways, boxed meals, cooking demos, and kids' activities.. 4Kira4Moms Move for Moms: Kira's Birthday Dance Party (6:15 PM–8:00 PM): An energetic close to the day celebrating Kira Johnson's legacy and the lives of all Black mothers sponsored by Strength of Nature-African Pride.- DJ & Line Dancing- Giveaways and Food- Wellness activationsThe Thrive Tour aims to reach communities most impacted by maternal health disparities, creating a space where families can gather, access resources, and leave inspired and better equipped.Location:Greater Hollywood YMCA Family Center, 3161 Taft St, Hollywood, FL 33021Registration is not required.Media Note: Media Guidelines for THRIVE Tour Event at YMCA LocationPlease note the following media restrictions and allowances for the event:● TV News Cameras: Not permitted on site under any circumstances.● Photography & Videography: Permitted, but must not capture any YMCA logos in photos orvideos. Please ensure photographers and videographers are briefed accordingly.● Permitted Media On Site:Print journalists● Press Conference: Will take place off-site, directly across the street.All media, including TV news, are welcome to attend the press conference, if confirmed in advance. Confirmations may be made by email Rev. Dr. Que English at ....About 4Kira4Moms4Kira4Moms is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving maternal health outcomes and preventing maternal mortality, particularly among Black women. Through education, policy advocacy, and community engagement, 4Kira4Moms works to ensure that all mothers have access to equitable and respectful care. Learn more at 4Kira4Moms.About 4Kira4Dads:An initiative of 4Kira4Moms, 4Kira4Dads: Paternal Centers of Excellence provides father-focused spaces ("locker rooms") that deliver healing, education, and advocacy training. From awareness to action, the program empowers dads to play an essential role in improving maternal outcomes.

