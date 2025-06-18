Junior Miner Trifecta Gold (TSX-V: TG) (OTCQB: TRRFF) Reports Phase One 2025 Exploration Plans For Mt. Hinton

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues a news alert for Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V: TG ) (OTCQB: TRRFF ).

Today they announced that crew and equipment are mobilizing to its road accessible Mt. Hinton project, situated within the Keno Hill Mining District of the Tombstone Gold Belt. The Mount Hinton Project is located less than 4 km from Hecla Mining Company's Keno Hill mill.

"Trifecta is excited to conduct the first ever drill campaign targeting a potential source intrusion at Mt. Hinton," states Richard Drechsler, President and CEO of Trifecta. "The extensive system of precious metal rich veins at Mt. Hinton is theorized to be related to a local intrusive event. The geochemical zonation at Mt. Hinton, and the larger Keno Hill District, combined with a distinct magnetic signature and a concomitant resistivity high at the GC target suggest the presence of a near surface intrusion in the floor of the Granite Creek valley."

Drilling

Trifecta plans to drill a minimum of 1,000 m at the GC target to determine the bedrock source of a conspicuous resistivity and magnetic anomaly on the floor of Granite Creek. Existing roads extending through the geophysical anomaly will allow for track mounted drill access. A recent ground-based resistivity survey conducted by placer miners at the GC target suggests up to 18 m of till cover above the bedrock interface. Granitic rocks were discovered in float at this location late in 2024.

Mapping, Prospecting and Soil Sampling

Previous soil surveys have identified large areas with gold-in-soil results greater than 100 ppb that have not been explained by follow up prospecting, one of which is located directly northwest of the GC target. Prospecting in 2024 within a previously identified soil anomaly to the southwest of the GC target discovered quartz veining in float that assayed 2.07 g/t gold. The mineralization in this area is hosted in narrow veinlets cutting quartzites, similar to mineralization seen at Banyan's Aurmac Deposit. Large, highly productive placer mining operation are located directly downhill from both geochemically anomalous areas.

Geological mapping at Mt. Hinton will continue as part of a planned, multi-year research program in the Keno Hill District, undertaken by the Yukon Geological Survey, Simon Fraser University, the University of Alberta and partner companies. This work is intended to better characterize the styles of mineralization at Mt Hinton and other projects within the Keno Hill District and to determine its context within the broader Tombstone Gold Belt.

About Mt. Hinton

Mt. Hinton is a road accessible, camp-scale property with over 60 precious metals veins identified to date. The project is underlain by direct extensions of the stratigraphy that hosts Hecla's Keno Hill Mines and, because of this, much of the historical exploration at Mt. Hinton focused on its silver potential. Surprisingly, historical workers largely overlooked gold potential, despite visible gold that has been found in many of the known veins. Many bonanza grade (>100 g/t gold) assays have been reported from surface grab and chip samples.

There are active placer mines on the creeks draining in all directions from the property. Based on metal zonation within the district and the regional magnetic signature at Mt. Hinton, a reduced intrusion on the property is theorized to be the driver for much of the mineralization in the district. Many recently identified gold-in-soil anomalies have yet to be prospected and a large magnetic low in the southeastern part of the project, the GC Target, will be drilled in 2025.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with at conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS systems is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

