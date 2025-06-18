403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-Africa announces day of mourning following fatal floods
(MENAFN) The government of South Africa’s Eastern Cape province has confirmed that 90 people have died due to devastating floods, prompting the declaration of a Provincial Day of Mourning on June 19, 2025, to honor the victims.
The floods, which have ravaged communities—especially in the O.R. Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities—caused widespread destruction, displaced thousands, and heavily damaged infrastructure. Of the deceased, 60 were adults and 30 children, with 48 men and 42 women among the victims. The provincial health department has positively identified 80 of the bodies, 77 of which have been returned to their families.
Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said authorities are in close contact with affected families, offering essential supplies and psychosocial support, with religious organizations like the Council of Churches also providing spiritual assistance.
Relief efforts are underway for over 2,600 people left homeless, who are currently being housed in shelters with access to daily meals and necessities. Efforts to restore basic services are ongoing. Water supply has resumed in parts of the Amathole District, although full restoration of the pumping system remains incomplete, and residents are urged to conserve water as recovery continues.
Water is also being distributed by tankers from local municipalities, the Department of Water and Sanitation, and the humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers.
Residents are urged to report any missing persons from the affected areas since June 10 to local authorities, as search and rescue operations continue. The provincial government has also appealed to the public and private sector for donations of essential items, including food, clothing, blankets, and furniture.
The floods, which have ravaged communities—especially in the O.R. Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities—caused widespread destruction, displaced thousands, and heavily damaged infrastructure. Of the deceased, 60 were adults and 30 children, with 48 men and 42 women among the victims. The provincial health department has positively identified 80 of the bodies, 77 of which have been returned to their families.
Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said authorities are in close contact with affected families, offering essential supplies and psychosocial support, with religious organizations like the Council of Churches also providing spiritual assistance.
Relief efforts are underway for over 2,600 people left homeless, who are currently being housed in shelters with access to daily meals and necessities. Efforts to restore basic services are ongoing. Water supply has resumed in parts of the Amathole District, although full restoration of the pumping system remains incomplete, and residents are urged to conserve water as recovery continues.
Water is also being distributed by tankers from local municipalities, the Department of Water and Sanitation, and the humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers.
Residents are urged to report any missing persons from the affected areas since June 10 to local authorities, as search and rescue operations continue. The provincial government has also appealed to the public and private sector for donations of essential items, including food, clothing, blankets, and furniture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment