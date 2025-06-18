403
Revitalizing a Legacy: Sripat Singh College Joins Hands with ILEAD for a World-Class Transformation
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata/Murshidabad, 17th June 2025: The 75-year-old Sripat Singh College, a historic institution in the heart of Murshidabad, is undergoing a remarkable transformation—guided by the mentorship of ILEAD, one of Eastern Ind’a’s leading institutes for leadership, entrepreneurship, and development.
To meet the demands of a changing world and boost student employability, the college is introducing industry-relevant, job-oriented courses to replace outdated curricula. This visionary transformation is being made possible through the generous support of the Doogar Family Foundation, under the leadership of Professor Rajib Doogar of Sea—tle—a member of the Jiaganj Barakothy Doogar (Dugar) family, founders of Sripat Singh College, Rani Dhanna Kumari College, and the world-renowned Kathgola Gardens.
The college infrastructure is being comprehensively upgraded, with the Doogar Family Foundation funding and overseeing a wide range of improvements, including:
Renovation of existing facilities
Additional amenities in hostels
Modernization of classrooms and laboratories
Upgrades to the football ground, bathrooms, and common areas
From state-of-the-art computer labs and smart classrooms to newly revamped student hostels and sports infrastructure, the goal is clear: to create a vibrant, modern campus capable of hosting over 1,000 residential students and 3,000+ learners across disciplines.
These changes aim to position Sripat Singh College as a regional hub of higher education, attracting students not only from Bengal and Eastern India but potentially from across the nation and neighboring countries as well.
About the Doogar Family Foundation
The Doogar Family Foundation is a not-for-profit initiative founded by Dr. Rajib Doogar to honor his parents, the late Pabitra Kumar Doogar and Smt. Kusum Kumari Doogar. It carries forward the legacy of the Buddh Singh Pratap Singh Dugar family, whose philanthropic contributions to education, culture, and public service continue to uplift communities across generations.
