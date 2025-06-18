403
Drone attacks Russian trade operation in Sweden
(MENAFN) An unidentified drone targeted the Russian trade mission in Sweden on Tuesday, dropping a bag of paint at the entrance in what Moscow’s embassy described as an act of vandalism. The Russian diplomatic mission accused Swedish authorities of repeatedly failing to act against such attacks, which have occurred over a dozen times in the past year.
The embassy emphasized that the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations protects the trade mission equally with other Russian diplomatic buildings in Sweden, and that Sweden is legally obligated to ensure the inviolability of these premises.
This latest drone incident is part of a continuing pattern of attacks on Russia’s diplomatic facilities in Sweden, endangering staff and causing property damage, the embassy stated. Previous appeals to Swedish police have not stopped these recurring incidents.
Since last May, Russian diplomatic buildings in Sweden have been targeted at least 15 times, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who called on Stockholm to control extremist elements responsible.
Such acts of vandalism and harassment against Russian diplomatic sites have increased sharply since the Ukraine conflict intensified in 2022. For example, in France earlier this year, two pro-Ukraine activists received home arrest sentences after throwing improvised liquid nitrogen bombs at the Russian consulate in Marseilles—a punishment Moscow condemned as too lenient for what it called a terrorist act.
