Kremlin states Israel indifferent in Russian mediation of war with Iran

2025-06-18 02:21:15
(MENAFN) Israel has so far shown no willingness to peacefully resolve the conflict it sparked with Iran, despite Russia’s offer to mediate talks between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

Addressing the recent series of devastating attacks exchanged between Israel and Iran, Peskov warned of a rapidly worsening situation marked by “absolute unpredictability.” He stressed the urgent need for both parties to exercise “maximum restraint” to prevent the conflict from spiraling further out of control.

Peskov highlighted that Russia remains ready to assist in brokering a diplomatic resolution. “President Vladimir Putin has expressed that Russia is prepared to provide mediation,” he said. However, he noted Israel’s reluctance to engage in any mediation efforts or pursue a path toward peace at this time.

Tensions escalated after stalled Iran-US negotiations on a new nuclear deal, prompting Israel to conduct multiple airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, resulting in the deaths of key commanders and scientists. Iran retaliated with large-scale missile attacks on Israel.

In response to the conflict, US President Donald Trump urged Tehran residents to evacuate, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, might be an option to end the fighting.

Following the attacks, Russian President Putin held separate calls with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions. Trump also spoke with Putin, expressing openness to Russian mediation in the Middle East crisis.

