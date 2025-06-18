Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For June 18
|
Currencies
|
Code
|
Exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.9559
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1057
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5676
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
0.9999
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4629
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.124
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0788
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2366
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2623
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6238
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2166
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0197
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.2854
|
10,000 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.0263
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1784
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2.0822
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.4845
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2446
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5502
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3281
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4664
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0194
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.4841
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0995
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1714
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0134
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.5999
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4573
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3887
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
2.1627
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0167
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.3241
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4531
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.3226
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.043
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0409
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1722
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1.0259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment