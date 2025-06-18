Sitaare Zameen Par: OTT Or Youtube? Check Where You Can Watch Aamir Khan's Movie After Theaters

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is finally releasing online-but is it coming to OTT or YouTube? Here's the surprising platform and exact date you need to know.

Aamir Khan's film 'Taare Zameen Par' will be released in theaters on June 20th. But there is already speculation about its OTT streaming. The special thing is that Aamir himself does not want to take it to the digital platform. This is why he constantly rejects offers from these platforms. According to the latest reports, he was offered a deal of about ₹120 crores from an OTT platform. But Aamir flatly refused to take such a huge amount.

Aamir Khan rejects Rs 120 crore deal

According to reports, Aamir Khan was offered Rs 120 crores by Amazon Prime Video for his film 'Taare Zameen Par'. They wanted to stream the film immediately after its theatrical run. But Aamir turned down the offer. Reports quoting trade analyst Komal Nahta state that Aamir does not want to take his movie to OTT. By doing so, he aims to determine whether the audience can be inspired to return to theaters by not releasing a film on OTT platforms 8 weeks after its theatrical release.

If not on OTT, then where will Aamir Khan's film be released?

Reports also state that Aamir Khan will release his film 'Taare Zameen Par' directly on his YouTube channel instead of an OTT platform. The twist here is that viewers will not be able to watch it for free, but will have to pay a fixed amount for it. However, it has not yet been decided how many days after the theatrical release the film will be available on YouTube. But if Aamir had sold its digital rights to Amazon Prime Video, it would certainly have been available there 8 weeks after its theatrical release.

What is the budget of Aamir Khan's film 'Taare Zameen Par'?

According to reports, 'Taare Zameen Par', directed by R.S. Prasanna, has been made for around ₹80 crores. That is, if Aamir had taken Rs 120 crores from Amazon Prime, he would have been in profit of ₹40 crores before the release itself. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza and newcomers Aastha Dutta, Gopi Krishna Verma, Sanvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahni, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.