Liked Meta's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses? Now, Oakley And Prada Are Getting The AI Treatment Too

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and eyewear partner EssilorLuxottica plan to launch AI-powered smart glasses under the Oakley and Prada brands, according to CNBC, aiming to broaden their appeal after the success of the Ray-Ban line.

The Oakley smart glasses are designed for athletes and users with active lifestyles. They are expected to cost $360, according to CNBC, which cited an internal document and a person familiar with the matter for this information.

Meta teased the Oakley release on social media on Monday. It launched an Instagram account for "Oakley | Meta" with a profile description that reads, "The next evolution is coming on June 20."

The timeline for developing and releasing Prada smart glasses is unclear. However, the move signals Meta's effort to market wearable hardware to fashion-conscious consumers and luxury companies, opening up a new target group.

While smart glasses remain largely aspirational, Meta has notably advanced the category with its smart Ray-Bans, pushing the boundaries with utility features and achieving a practical form factor for everyday wear.

The first smart Ray-Bans debuted in 2021, with Meta introducing AI-powered voice and vision assistance in 2024.

The second-generation model - launched in 2023 and widely seen as the breakout success - spurred competition, prompting Snap (SNAP) to launch a rival offering and Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) to begin developing their own versions.

After their initial partnership, Meta reportedly acquired a 5% stake in EssilorLuxottica last year.

Based in France and Italy, EssilorLuxottica has licensing arrangements with over 150 brands and owns notable brands, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, and Persol.

To be sure, Prada eyewear is produced under license by EssilorLuxottica.

Meta shares are up 19% year-to-date.

