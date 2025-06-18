Growing With Purpose, Inspired By Possibility: A Message From Covia's CEO

At Covia, we believe that corporate responsibility is an opportunity to create lasting value for our customers, communities, and the environment. This belief has guided us through a transformative year, one that has strengthened our foundation and positioned us to lead with purpose and innovation.

The past year marked a significant milestone for Covia, as 2024 saw the completion of the separation of our Energy and Industrial businesses. This strategic decision has allowed Covia to sharpen our focus on delivering innovative, high-performance mineral solutions to our industrial markets. While this transition represents a new chapter, it also reinforces our dedication to sustainable growth and operational excellence. With renewed purpose, we are well positioned to pursue tailored strategies that align with our customers' needs and the evolving demands of our industry.

Our people play an active and passionate role in Covia's work as a corporate citizen. We recently refreshed our Covia Values, as you'll see on the next page, and these values reflect both our aspirations and our priorities. Safety continues to be our North Star, and our team members are committed to our journey to zero injuries. In that section of this report, you can read about some of the projects we've undertaken, which are a mix of innovations and precautions, all designed to make our work safer. We are proud of the significant decrease in our injury rate since our baseline year, which has put us on track to achieve world-class safety performance, but we have more to do.

You'll also see how our values are demonstrated in our support for our communities. Covia volunteers help hundreds of organizations make the world a better place, and The Covia Foundation ensures support for the causes that are important to our employees and our communities. Ultimately, everything we do is about the people whose lives we touch, from our neighbors to our team members, and our customers to their end-users. Our products are part of everyday life in thousands of ways, and our people are dedicated to our mission of responsibly providing minerals solutions for a better tomorrow.

The achievements outlined in this report are examples of these values in action and underscore our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, positive social impact, and responsible governance and ethics. Aligned with our values, we are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to the UNGC and its 10 principles covering human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. In addition to our constant work to reinforce the safety culture that has always been integral to Covia, we also delivered on environmental initiatives and made substantial investments in energy efficiency. In addition, we strengthened our support networks for both team members and our communities through The Covia Foundation and revitalized our governance structures and sustainability responsibilities to ensure accountability and transparency in alignment with our long-term goals.

As we look ahead, innovation and collaboration will remain central to our strategy. From advancing our cybersecurity measures to leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we are committed to staying ahead of industry trends and challenges, ensuring that we deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations.

Along with the progress described in this report, you'll find stories about members of the Covia team who work every day to build our enduring company. Our team members took all the photos you'll see in this document, which help bring those stories to life. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. We are growing with purpose, inspired by possibility. Thank you to our team members, partners, and stakeholders for your continued support and trust. Together, we are building an enduring company with a resilient, sustainable future-one that reflects the values and aspirations of Covia.

Thank you for being part of this journey. We look forward to continuing to share our progress and achievements. Sincerely,

Bruno Biasiotta

President and Chief Executive Officer