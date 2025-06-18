403
Trump Speaks with Netanyahu
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a White House representative verified on Tuesday.
While no further information about the discussion was immediately released, it occurred shortly after Trump gathered with top national security advisors in the Situation Room that same afternoon to evaluate potential actions as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to intensify with ongoing reciprocal assaults.
The session reportedly lasted approximately one hour and 20 minutes.
The White House did not issue a formal summary of the meeting, and Trump refrained from commenting about it through his social media platforms.
However, earlier on Tuesday, he made a pointed statement, declaring that Washington is fully aware of the whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
He claimed Khamenei was "safe for now" but added a stark caution that "our patience is wearing thin."
In a direct message on social media, Trump stated, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” and followed it with, “But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
In a subsequent post, he demanded, "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"
These declarations came shortly after Trump proclaimed that he held “complete and total control” over Iranian airspace. Meanwhile, on Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the U.S. had dispatched more military equipment to the Middle East.
Both he and other senior officials in the Trump administration emphasized that the move was strictly “defensive,” despite growing rumors that U.S. troops might become involved in Israel’s ongoing military operations.
