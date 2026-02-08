403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Seeks to Strengthen Ties with Turkey—Commissioner
(MENAFN) The European Union is planning to improve its often strained relationship with Türkiye, seeing the country as a key partner once the Ukraine conflict concludes, according to reports.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said that Brussels will require a “strong partnership” with Ankara to ensure stability in the region.
Relations between the EU and Türkiye have deteriorated over recent years due to stalled EU accession negotiations, disputes over the Customs Union, migration issues, and Türkiye’s foreign policy decisions. The EU has also accused Ankara of democratic backsliding, pointing to the suppression of opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—a charge Türkiye rejects, claiming political bias and double standards on Brussels’ part.
Kos highlighted Türkiye’s potential influence in a post-conflict order, including its role as a peacekeeper and a regional power broker in the Black Sea.
“Peace in Ukraine will change the realities in Europe, especially in the Black Sea region. Türkiye will be a very important partner for us,” Kos said in a written statement ahead of a two-day visit to Ankara.
“Preparing for peace and stability in Europe implies preparing a strong partnership with Türkiye.”
During her visit, Kos met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Both officials reaffirmed Türkiye’s EU candidate status and discussed cooperation on security, connectivity, and economic integration. Fidan emphasized the need to modernize the 30-year-old Customs Union, which Türkiye says puts it at a disadvantage in trade and market access. Changes are contingent on Cyprus lifting its veto, which is tied to Ankara’s refusal to allow Cyprus-flagged ships in its ports.
Kos also announced that the European Investment Bank will resume lending to Türkiye, providing €200 million ($217 million) in renewable energy loans after a suspension of new funds in 2019 due to Cyprus-related disputes.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said that Brussels will require a “strong partnership” with Ankara to ensure stability in the region.
Relations between the EU and Türkiye have deteriorated over recent years due to stalled EU accession negotiations, disputes over the Customs Union, migration issues, and Türkiye’s foreign policy decisions. The EU has also accused Ankara of democratic backsliding, pointing to the suppression of opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—a charge Türkiye rejects, claiming political bias and double standards on Brussels’ part.
Kos highlighted Türkiye’s potential influence in a post-conflict order, including its role as a peacekeeper and a regional power broker in the Black Sea.
“Peace in Ukraine will change the realities in Europe, especially in the Black Sea region. Türkiye will be a very important partner for us,” Kos said in a written statement ahead of a two-day visit to Ankara.
“Preparing for peace and stability in Europe implies preparing a strong partnership with Türkiye.”
During her visit, Kos met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Both officials reaffirmed Türkiye’s EU candidate status and discussed cooperation on security, connectivity, and economic integration. Fidan emphasized the need to modernize the 30-year-old Customs Union, which Türkiye says puts it at a disadvantage in trade and market access. Changes are contingent on Cyprus lifting its veto, which is tied to Ankara’s refusal to allow Cyprus-flagged ships in its ports.
Kos also announced that the European Investment Bank will resume lending to Türkiye, providing €200 million ($217 million) in renewable energy loans after a suspension of new funds in 2019 due to Cyprus-related disputes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment