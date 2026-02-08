New Delhi: Three People Found Dead Inside A Car On Peeragarhi Flyover

Three people were found dead in a car on the Peeragarhi flyover in the national capital on Sunday, police said. The victims have been identified as Randhir, Shivnaresh, and Lakshmi. One of them is also the vehicle's owner.

A PCR call was received at approximately 15:50 hrs reporting that three individuals inside a car near the service lane of the flyover were unresponsive.

Police Suspect Suicide

According to the Delhi police, "Three bodies, of two men and one woman, were found earlier today at the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi. Preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sachin Sharma told ANI that the investigation is underway. "We recieved a call around 4 pm about a car with three bodies, none of whom were responding. It doesn't seem that something forceful happened. We are still investigating," Sharma told ANI.

Police said there are no visible signs of injury on the bodies, and preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide. More details are awaited. (ANI)

