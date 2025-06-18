Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's KRCS Affirms Emergency Readiness Amid Regional Developments

Kuwait's KRCS Affirms Emergency Readiness Amid Regional Developments


2025-06-18 12:22:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 17 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Ambassador Khaled Al-Maghames affirmed Tuesday, the society's unwavering commitment to its national and humanitarian role amid ongoing regional developments.
Speaking to KUNA, Al-Maghames emphasized KRCS's stand at the forefront of Kuwait's national emergency response efforts, prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of citizens while working closely with government bodies.
As part of its plan, KRCS has activated multiple field and logistical measures, including bolstering the readiness of its Rapid Response Teams -- composed of trained volunteers and staff -- ensuring its warehouses are fully stacked with relief supplies and medical items.
He noted that KRCS is also organizing specialized training programs in first aid, disaster response, and International Humanitarian Law, in cooperation with the Civil Defense. (end)
