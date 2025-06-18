NEK Media Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Lead Generation Service For Contractors Where No Ad Spend Is Required

MENAFN - GetNews) New service helps roofers, remodelers, and home improvement contractors get qualified leads on autopilot using AI and automation.







NEK Media, formerly known for its success in the healthcare and dental marketing space, has officially launched a brand-new AI-powered lead generation service tailored exclusively for contractors in the home improvement industry. Designed to help roofers, remodelers, landscapers, and other trades professionals attract qualified leads without spending a penny on ads, this solution represents a major shift in how local contractors grow their businesses.

At the core of the new offering is a proprietary AI system that combines smart automations with organic search strategies to bring in leads directly; no paid advertising, cold calling, or complicated funnels required. From Google ranking optimization to real-time review generation, NEK Media's system is fully automated and built to deliver results while contractors stay focused on what they do best: running their businesses.

“We've seen so many contractors burn money on ads that barely break even or leads that go nowhere,” said Razvan Necula, founder of NEK Media.“We wanted to create a solution that flips the script, helping contractors get found by people who are already looking for their services, without needing to become marketers themselves.”

How It Works:

NEK Media's platform leverages AI and automation to handle the heavy lifting of lead generation.

Key components include:



Local AI SEO Optimization: Helping contractors rank at the top of Google in their service area for the jobs they want.

AI-Driven Review Generation: Building trust and social proof with a steady stream of genuine customer reviews. Hands-Off Automation: The system runs entirely in the background, allowing contractors to win new business without extra effort or ad budgets.

The platform not only improves a contractor's visibility but also ensures that those who do find them are primed and ready to book, making the leads higher quality, more targeted, and more likely to convert.

Guaranteed Results, Zero Risk

While the service is newly available to contractors, NEK Media's technology has already helped over 50 clinics dominate their local markets, earning top rankings, filling schedules, and collecting hundreds of positive reviews. The same principles now drive the new platform, with their contractor clients consistently seeing returns of over 10x through the system.

“Whether you're a roofer trying to stand out in a crowded market or a home remodeler looking to scale without hiring a marketing team, this service puts growth on autopilot,” added Necula.

In addition to the AI-powered system, NEK Media provides full support and onboarding, helping contractors hit the ground running. The company's promise is simple: no complicated learning curves, no contracts, and absolutely no ad spend.

Looking Ahead

NEK Media is currently expanding its contractor client base and plans to launch industry-specific enhancements throughout 2025. Future developments include niche-tailored review generation strategies, advanced keyword targeting, and CRM integrations to support lead nurturing and conversion tracking.

With a proven model and a growing reputation for transparency and results, NEK Media aims to become the go-to partner for contractors who want to grow smarter, not harder.

Contractors can get started for free and book a no-pressure discovery call to learn more about how the system works at .

About NEK Media

Founded by Razvan Necula, NEK Media began by helping healthcare clinics automate their growth through Google-focused tools and AI-driven strategies. After transforming over 50 clinics, the company has now pivoted to help home improvement contractors get qualified leads without ad spend. With a relentless focus on simplicity, results, and customer trust, NEK Media is reshaping local lead generation for the modern age.