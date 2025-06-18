Asia's Largest Postpartum Care Group-Saint Bella Passes HKEX Listing Hearing

MENAFN - GetNews) Tencent-backed Saint Bella, Asia's largest postpartum care group, has reportedly passed its listing hearing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), with UBS and CITIC Securities being its joint sponsors.

According to its post-hearing information pack, Saint Bella is the largest postpartum care and recovery group both in Asia and China in terms of revenue from postpartum centers in 2024. The group's major business lines include postpartum centers, home care services, and food products covering women's needs. It also plans to expand into elderly care services. The latest document reveals that the group operates an extensive network of 96 postpartum centers, with centers network also covering Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United States, being the first postpartum center operator based in mainland China to expand globally.

Saint Bella is also backed by strong shareholders, with pre-IPO shareholders including Tencent (00700), Swire Properties (01972), Sun Hung Kai & Co. (00086), and Mirae Asset, among other shareholders. Saint Bella states in its filing that its shareholders have provided unique industry insights and operational guidance, which have enabled the company to pursue its growth opportunities and enhance its competitive advantages in the evolving markets.

The Saint Bella Group operates a full-cycle family care service brand portfolio, focusing on the mid-to-high-end market. Brands include: the ultra-premium postpartum center brand "Saint Bella”, the premium postpartum center brand "Baby Bella" targeting young middle-class families, the functional lingerie products brand "S-bra," home care service brand "PrimeCare for Family," and food products brand covering women's needs "Guang He Tang," among others.

The document shows that Saint Bella's revenue for 2024 increased by 42.7% year-on-year to RMB799 million, while gross profit rose by 32.2% year-on-year to RMB270 million. Notably, the group achieved profitability in 2023, recording an adjusted profit of RMB20.77 million. In 2024, the adjusted profit surged by 103% year-on-year to RMB42.26 million, driven by continuous business growth, improved gross margins as more postpartum care centers matured, and effective cost control.

According to its filing, Saint Bella says the proceeds will be used to expand its postpartum care network, launch new services and products including elderly care business, train professional family care specialists, support R&D activities, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.