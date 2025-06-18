Digitalc Connects 5,000Th Household, Marking A Historic Milestone For Cleveland

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DigitalC announced it has connected its 5,000th household to high-speed home internet, marking a historic milestone in Cleveland's transformation from one of the worst-connected large cities in the country to a national model for broadband access.

DigitalC proves what's possible when cities invest in bold, community-driven broadband solutions.

Milestone moment: Diah F. becomes the 5,000th Cleveland household connected by DigitalC! Joined by DigitalC Chief Executive Officer Joshua Edmonds, Diah received a surprise visit and tokens of appreciation to mark this historic moment in the Pinnacle Cleveland initiative.

"It's hard to overstate how special this moment is - for our team, for our city and for the thousands of families now connected," said Joshua Edmonds, chief executive officer at DigitalC. "This is what transformation looks like. Today, 5,000 homes are online with state-of-the-art connectivity - and that's thanks to the trust of our residents, the commitment of our team and the generous support of our funders and partners."

The milestone was achieved as part of the Pinnacle Cleveland Initiative, a four-year plan launched in January 2024 to expand internet access citywide - particularly in neighborhoods long underserved by traditional providers. The 5,000th connection was celebrated with a surprise visit to a Fairfax resident in Cleveland's Ward 6, complete with a visit from DigitalC's chief executive officer, a certificate and tokens of appreciation.

"Broadband is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity for work, learning and health care," said Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin. "We need to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet. I'm thrilled to see a Ward 6 neighbor now online with affordable internet access!"

Since January 2024, DigitalC has rapidly deployed next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology across the city. Historically, Cleveland has ranked as one of the worst-connected large cities in the United States, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. At that time, nearly 31% of households lacked broadband access, and nearly 46% had no wired internet connection.

"Today, we celebrate a milestone in our mission to close the digital divide in Cleveland," said Ricardo Reinoso, digital adoption manager at City of Cleveland. "DigitalC's 5,000th household isn't just a number - it's a neighbor who now has the tools to learn, work, connect and thrive in the 21st century. This partnership between the city of Cleveland and DigitalC proves what's possible when we invest in bold, community-driven solutions."

The service, Canopy, Powered by DigitalC, offers 100/100 Mbps symmetrical internet for $18 per month - or 200/100 Mbps at no cost to households with Cleveland Metropolitan School District students. In parallel, DigitalC provides free digital skills training, reaching more than 10,000 Clevelanders within 18 months.

DigitalC is driving success through a coalition that includes the City of Cleveland, Cleveland City Council, the State of Ohio, and key partners such as the Mandel Foundation, Gund Foundation, Microsoft Airband, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

"This work is taking Cleveland from worst to first in connectivity," Edmonds said. "And we're just getting started."

Cleveland residents can subscribe by visiting digitalc/canopy or calling 216-777-3859.

About DigitalC

DigitalC's mission is to deploy a premier, state-of-the-art network that is affordable, reliable, and sustainable to bridge the digital divide permanently. Committed to changing the world one connection at a time, DigitalC offers superior internet, accessible community spaces, and tailored digital skills training to ensure an equitable digital future. By focusing on these core areas, DigitalC aims to create a transformative impact on the community, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age.

