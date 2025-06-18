Plastics Threaten Ecosystems And Human Health, But Evidence-Based Solutions Are Under Political Fire

MENAFN - The Conversation) Negotiations toward a global, legally binding plastics treaty are set to resume this summer, with the United Nations Environment Programme announcing that the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on plastic pollution will reconvene in August .

The committee was established to develop an international legally binding instrument - known as the plastics treaty - to end plastic pollution , one of the fastest-growing environmental threats.

Read more: Here's how the new global treaty on plastic pollution can help solve this crisis

Globally, 40 per cent of plastics production goes into the production of single-use plastic packaging , which is the single largest source of plastic waste and is a threat to wildlife and human health. Without meaningful action, global plastic waste is projected to nearly triple by 2060, reaching an estimated 1.2 billion tonnes.

As the world prepares for another round of talks, Canada's own plastic problem reveals what's at stake, and what's possible for the future.

Canada's plastic problem

Canada is no exception to the global plastic crisis. Nearly half (47 per cent) of all plastic waste in Canada comes from the food and drink sector, contributing 3,268 million tonnes annually . Canadians use 15 billion plastic bags annually and nearly 57 million straws daily, yet only nine per cent of plastics are recycled - a figure that is not expected to improve.

Most of Canada's plastic - except for plastic bottles made of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) - are uneconomical or difficult to recycle because of the complexity of mixed plastics used in our economy. As a result, 2.8 million tonnes of plastic waste - equivalent to the weight of 24 CN Towers - end up in landfills every year.

A single use plastic water bottle sits among a pile of seaweed on the shore of Frobisher Bay in Iqaluit in August 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

This is not a trivial problem, as Ontario is projected to run out of landfill space by 2035 . Plastic pollution poses growing risks to both urban and rural infrastructure.

In addition to landfill overflow, around one per cent of Canada's plastic waste leaks into the environment. In 2016, this was 29,000 tonnes of plastic pollution . Once in the environment, plastics disintegrate into tiny particles, called microplastics (small pieces of plastic less than five millimetres long).

We drink those tiny microplastic particles in our tap water, and eat them in our fish dinners . Some are even making their way into farmland .

Plastics are everywhere, including inside us

More than 93 per cent of Canadians have expressed concerns over single-use plastics used in food packaging and have supported government bans. There is a good reason for concern over the mounting levels of plastics in the environment, in our food and in us .

Growing evidence indicates that plastics can cause harmful health effects in humans and animals. Microplastics and smaller nanoplastics (less than one micron in length) have been found in humans, including infants and breast milk. They can cause metabolic disorders, interfere with our immune and reproductive systems and cause behavioural problems .

These health problems may be caused by chemicals added to plastics, including single-use plastics, of which 4,200 chemicals have been identified as posing a hazard to human and ecosystem health .

It is for these reasons that the Canadian government introduced a ban on single-use plastics in 2022 as part of a plan to reach zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030.

The decision was based extensive public and industry consultation, as well as decades of data on plastic pollution gathered from the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup . This data shows the most common plastic litter items found in the environment across Canada, known as the“dirty dozen” list.

Six of these items were included in the federal ban. Three eastern Canadian provinces had already implemented single-use plastic bag bans before the federal government, with little to no public or industry opposition. Prince Edward Island was the first Canadian province to implement a province-wide plastic bag ban in July 2019, closely followed by Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia in October 2020 .

The politics of plastic

Despite overwhelming scientific consensus, debates around plastic pollution are becoming increasingly politicized.

In February in the United States, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the U.S. government to“stop purchasing paper straws and ensure they are no longer provided within federal buildings.”

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., in February 2025. (Pool via AP)

Trump told reporters at the White House:“I don't think plastic is going to affect a shark very much, as they're munching their way through the ocean.” Almost 2,000 peer-reviewed studies have reported, however, that more than 4,000 species have ingested or been entangled by plastic litter .

In Canada, plastic has also become a political flashpoint. During the recent federal election, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he would scrap the federal government's ban on single-use plastics and bring back plastic straws and grocery bags. He argued the government's ban was about“symbolism” rather than“science,” saying,“the Liberals' plastics ban is not about the environment, it's about cost and control.”

His promise would have harmed Canadians by dismissing the overwhelming scientific evidence showing that plastics in our bodies are linked to health impacts. Legislation to ban single-use plastics can be highly effective, ranging from 33 to 96 per cent reductions in plastic waste and pollution in the environment, depending on the policy and jurisdiction.

Canada's single-use plastics ban is a great example of evidence-based policymaking. The latest data from the conservation group Ocean Wise shows there was a 32 per cent drop in plastic straws found on Canadian shorelines in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Science-based policies are needed

It is indisputable that growing plastic production is directly related to plastic pollution in the environment and in human beings . Increasing plastic pollution is a global threat to human and ecosystem health, regardless of borders and political affiliation.

As negotiators gear up for another round of talks to finalize a Global Plastics Treaty to end plastic pollution , the need for policies that are supported by scientific evidence is more urgent than ever.

Future generations deserve a healthy and sustainable planet. The path towards a healthy and sustainable planet requires supporting action based on scientific evidence, not misinforming people with catchy phrases and political rhetoric .