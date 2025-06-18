China's Central Bank Living Life In The Trumpian Fast Lane

MENAFN - Asia Times) Few central banks, if any, are having a crazier 2025 than the People's Bank of China.

When Governor Pan Gongsheng entered this most chaotic of years, his top priority was supporting economic growth as Beijing worked to address a property crisis that was fueling deflation .

As the second half of 2025 unfolds, Pan's PBOC confronts higher US tariffs than even pessimists expected, the specter of recessions from the US to Japan and now outright conflict in the Middle East that could send oil prices and US bond yields skyrocketing.

The mini-crash in the US government bond market in April sent shockwaves Asia's way. Along with Pan's team, central bankers from Tokyo to Jakarta were forced to take evasive measures. As the so-called“bond vigilantes” pounced, markets everywhere were suddenly in harm's way.

On May 20, Japan's Ministry of Finance saw the weakest demand for 20-year bonds at auction since 2012. The“tail,” or that gap between the average and lowest-accepted prices, was the widest since 1987. Five weeks later, Tokyo's sale of 40-year bonds didn't go much better, causing fresh financial tremors.

The tariff chaos behind these market failures is complicating the Bank of Korea's year, too. Just like Japan, Korea's economy shrank 0.2% year-over-year in the first quarter. With Trump's tariffs fanning inflation, BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong now confronts upward risks, too.

Yet it's hard for peers to rival the year Pan's PBOC is having. On Friday, Pan will decide whether to cut one- and five-year loan prime rates.

In the short run, it's quite a dilemma that Chinese consumers remain surprisingly willing to open their wallets. China's retail sales in May jumped 6.4% from a year earlier , the fastest pace since late 2023. Clearly, government subsidy programs are lifting consumption. For now, at least.

Linghui Fu, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, pointed to Beijing's trade-in scheme for consumer goods.“The launch of an action plan to promote large-scale equipment renewal and trade-in of consumer goods has boosted sales and services consumption, which strongly supported the economy,” said Fu.

The rise of retail sales“came as a surprise,” said economist Zhiwei Zhang at Pinpoint Asset Management. Zhang cautions that with property prices still falling, the outlook for consumer sentiment is not great.