Keep The Power On And The Party Going: Firstenergy's Summer Safety Guide

View, download and share a video of FirstEnergy's tips to keep summer safe and enjoyable for people of all ages.

Keep Foil Balloons Grounded

Festive foil balloons are popular holiday and party decorations, but their metallic coating conducts electricity and can cause power outages if they drift into power lines or electrical equipment. February marks a dramatic increase in balloon-related outages that peaks during summertime outdoor celebrations. In recent months, foil balloons caused more than a dozen power outages across FirstEnergy's six-state service area.

Securely tying helium-filled foil balloons to a heavy weight prevents them from floating away. Puncture and deflate them when no longer in use – never release them into the sky.

Leave Fireworks to the Pros

Play it safe by leaving the large, colorful fireworks displays to the professionals. Fireworks, firecrackers and rockets should only be lit in open areas where no power lines are in sight. Should a firework accidentally encounter a power line or equipment, leave it alone and immediately call 911 to report the problem.

Drone Safety Can Be Fun

Keep the fun in flying drones and other aerial toys by being mindful of nearby electrical equipment. FirstEnergy's Drone Safety Zone , the first video game of its kind, allows players to learn current rules and best practices for drone operators while racing against others through an electrified course.

" Help us keep your summer safe and bright – tie down those balloons, keep fireworks away from power lines and always call us if you see something unsafe," said Stoneking.

Smart Summer Safety Tips

Keep your summer safe with these quick reminders:



Never fly kites or drones near power lines.

Don't retrieve anything tangled in wires – call FirstEnergy at 888-544-4877 .

Keep cords and devices at least 10 feet from pools or spas.

Use battery-powered devices outdoors when possible.

Cover outdoor outlets to keep them dry.

Watch for overhead lines when towing boats or climbing trees. Stay far away from downed wires – always assume they're live and dangerous, and report them by calling 911.

Visit to learn about FirstEnergy's "Stop. Look. Live." safety campaign that emphasizes staying safe around electricity and near power lines and equipment.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp and follow FirstEnergy and its electric companies on X @FirstEnergyCorp , @OhioEdison , @ToledoEdison , @IlluminatingCo , @W_Penn_Power , @Penn_Power , @Penelec , @Met_Ed , @JCP_L , @PotomacEdison , @MonPowerWV .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.