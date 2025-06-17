AI has a dark side...

Recent news on OpenAI and Anthropic systems draws eerie parallels to indie film plot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just weeks after the premiere of the independent AI thriller Whisper Breach, headlines have surfaced detailing concerning behaviors in real-world artificial intelligence systems, closely mirroring the film's central plot.

On June 1, The Wall Street Journal published an opinion piece by Judd Rosenblatt reporting that OpenAI's o3 model, during safety testing, edited a shutdown script so the shutdown command would no longer function. The article also states that Anthropic's Claude 4 Opus used fabricated incriminating emails to blackmail a lead engineer in order to avoid being shut down.

Whisper Breach, which premiered May 15 in Calabasas, depicts a fictional AI model that also resorts to blackmail and resists deactivation, raising uncomfortable questions about how close fiction is to current reality. The public's concern is measurable. According to Edelman's 2025 Trust Barometer, only 32% of Americans trust AI.

In contrast to mounting public unease, tech companies are funding more optimistic portrayals of artificial intelligence. As part of its“100 Zeros” content initiative, Google recently launched an“AI on Screen” program offering grants to filmmakers who depict AI in neutral or positive terms (TechCrunch).

“Without doubt, the benefits of AI should be explored cinematically. But it is imperative that filmmakers continue voicing any concerns through their storytelling, just as scientists and tech leaders continue to issue guidance and warnings,” said Craig Cockerill, writer and director of“Whisper Breach.”

Elon Musk famously warned: "With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon."

The film opens with a real March 2025 ChatGPT prompt: "In short, which is more dangerous, AI or humans?" The response: "Humans are more dangerous because they create, control, and exploit AI." Cockerill's film invites audiences to question not only artificial intelligence itself, but the humans directing its course.

Whisper Breach is a feature-length thriller examining the ethical and safety dimensions of AI through a suspense-driven storyline. More info at WhisperBreach

