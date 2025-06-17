Flexpatio Unveils Motorized Pergola POWER+, Redefining Smart Outdoor Living

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexPatio , a pioneer in smart outdoor living solutions, today announced its new flagship product, the POWER+ Motorized Pergola, setting a new benchmark for luxury, customization, and innovation in the U.S. outdoor living market.

As outdoor living becomes increasingly integral to modern lifestyles, the POWER+ integrates seamless electric automation, modular aluminum construction, and architectural-grade finishes-transforming patios, gardens, and poolside areas into all-season, multifunctional retreats.

The POWER+ outdoor pergola is designed for U.S. homeowners who want to make the most of their backyards-whether hosting gatherings, enjoying quiet family moments, or embracing year-round comfort under the open sky. From California's sunny backyards to the coastal homes of the Southeast, it's the perfect choice for anyone seeking a smart, stylish, and weather-defying outdoor space.

POWER+ revolutionizes pergola installation with its innovative plug-and-play electrical system built into every modular component. Each beam includes an internal power channel, eliminating the need for exposed wiring. Pre-installed connection points provide instant access to three 110V outlets and a fast-charging port-all designed for effortless setup and enhanced safety.

The system also supports immediate integration of features like LED lighting, motorized louvers, and optional enclosure options ranging from roller shades, sliding glass doors to privacy shutter walls. This intelligent design enables remarkable installation efficiency-a four-person team can complete the installation in just 2.5 hours, with zero specialized electrical work needed.

This combination of installation simplicity and electrical convenience makes POWER+ Pergola Kit an ideal choice for contractors, landscape architects, and homeowners who value time efficiency and seek reliable, flexible, high-end outdoor solutions.

To redefine outdoor living excellence, the POWER+ goes beyond its advanced motorized functionality to offer a comprehensive outdoor living ecosystem. Homeowners can personalize their space with a rich variety of accessories to create a fully-equipped "outdoor living room". Beyond that, thoughtful engineering details like the hidden drainage system and reinforced louvers provide protection from the elements while maintaining timeless architectural elegance.

"POWER+ represents a significant leap in how we think about outdoor architecture," said Alex, Founder of FlexPatio. "We've created a sophisticated outdoor system that combines elegant design with intelligent engineering. Every component, from the customizable options to the simplified installation, reflects our dedication to delivering premium outdoor solutions without sacrificing quality or performance."

Recent market data reveals U.S. homeowners invested over $60 billion into outdoor living improvements in 2024, with smart structures and electric louvered aluminum pergola emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories. POWER+ is poised to meet this rising demand with its cutting-edge design and luxury appeal.

Available in both standard and custom sizes, POWER+ offers nationwide accessibility and dedicated support through FlexPatio's growing network of authorized dealers.

For more information about FlexPatio, or the POWER+ Motorized Pergola Kits, please visit .

About FlexPatio

FlexPatio is a U.S.-based leader in motorized pergola technology, offering premium-quality pergola kits with smarter features at a competitive price. Our mission is to transform backyards into functional outdoor living spaces where technology meets nature. With a focus on reliability, customization, and sustainability, FlexPatio is redefining smart outdoor living across North America.

