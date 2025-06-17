Sono Group N.V. Accelerates Commercial Rollout Of Solar Technology For Electric Trucks And Refrigerated Trailers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recent installations on an e-truck and refrigeration trailer showcase the scalability and commercial readiness of Sono's solar solutions

Munich, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF ) (hereafter referred to as“Sono Group” or“Sono”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or“Sono Motors”) today announced two standout commercial installations of its proprietary solar retrofit solutions, demonstrating growing momentum as the Company ramps up activities at its facilities in Munich.

Among ongoing activities across several vehicle platforms, these two recent installations offer a glimpse into the practical impact and versatility of Sono's technology.



Last week, Sono engineers completed a first-of-its-kind installation of the Company's low-voltage solar solution on a fully electric cargo box truck: a breakthrough for electrified logistics. The photovoltaic solution was seamlessly integrated onto the roof of the truck's cargo box. Using Sono's proprietary low-voltage solar charge controller, the system is connected to the vehicle's 24V onboard battery, similar to the architecture already deployed in the Company's successful bus retrofits.



Sono also offers high-voltage solar charge controllers for battery electric trucks, buses and vans which allow charging directly the traction battery at levels between 400V to 800V.



This week, Sono finalizes the installation of its solar solution on a refrigeration trailer, one of the most impactful use cases for solar-powered transport. The system provides more than 4,5 kWp installed power and Sono's 48V solar charge controller, integrated with the trailer's 48V battery system. By supplying power directly to the refrigeration unit, the solution reduces energy/fuel dependency, supports quieter emission free operation, and helps extend component life. Operators can reduce energy or diesel consumption, achieving a return on investment between 3 to 5 years depending on the use case.



“These two installations reflect the breadth of applications we're supporting today,” said George O'Leary, Managing Director and CEO of Sono Group.“From refrigerated trailers to electric box trucks, our team continues to deliver practical solar solutions that reduce costs, emissions, and complexity for commercial fleets.”



Every Sono retrofit solution is paired with the Company's proprietary Solar Fleet Dashboard, a user-friendly interface offering insights into solar yield, fuel savings, and CO2 reduction. The dashboard also supports historical data tracking and actionable fleet analytics, empowering customers to make informed operational decisions and meet their sustainability goals.



Beyond low-voltage configurations, Sono also offers high-voltage integration options for vehicles with traction batteries or higher power demands. These are particularly suited for electric trucks, hybrid systems, or applications with continuous auxiliary loads, delivering even greater energy autonomy.



With additional installations planned across new vehicle categories and geographies, Sono continues to expand its operational footprint and partner network.



Fleet operators and partners interested in evaluating solar integration opportunities or co-developing use cases are encouraged to contact Sono's integration team at sonomotors.com.



This progress reflects Sono Group's commitment to accelerating the adoption of solar technology in commercial transport through scalable, modular, and intelligent solutions that work in the real world today.

ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF ) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit and Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, BlueSky, Truth Social, and X.





