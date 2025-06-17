Automotive Embedded Systems Market To Surpass USD 108.17 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 54.61 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 108.17 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.93% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Type (Embedded Hardware, Embedded Software)
. By Component (Sensors, (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Image Sensors, Radar Sensors, Lidar Sensors), Microcontrollers (MCU), Transceivers, Memory Devices)
. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles)
. By Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV))
. By Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics, Powertrain & Chassis Control (Automatic Transmission, Electric Power Steering, Active Suspension), Safety & Security (ADAS, Electronic Brake System (Antilock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS)), Airbags)
Key Industry Segmentation
By Type , the Embedded Software dominated the Automotive Embedded Systems Market in 2024 with a 59.2% Market Share.
The dominance is resulting from the proliferation of vehicle functions adopting software, such as ADAS, infotainment, and diagnostics, and their escalating demand for software updates. Automakers , including Tesla and Ford, highlight the addition of software updates that can improve performance and safety. The Rise of connected and autonomous vehicles is anticipated to largely increase the adoption of embedded software, owing to the advent of AI and real-time data processing that supports vehicle intelligence and responsiveness.
By Vehicle Type, Passenger Cars dominated the Automotive Embedded Systems Market in 2024 with a 72.5% Market Share.
Attributed to the demand for technologically advanced personal vehicles, which have inbuilt SIT features that include safety features, infotainment, and telematics. Automobile manufacturers such as General Motors and Toyota are instrumenting, in their vehicles' embedded systems, with advanced features aimed at enhanced safety and driving experience. The adoption of electric vehicles is further driving this segment, since connected systems are needed for efficient battery control and power distribution.
By Application , the Safety & Security Application dominated the Automotive Embedded Systems Market in 2024 with a 33.8% Market Share.
The dominance is driven by increased safety standards and increasing focus by consumers on technologies to prevent accidents. Lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control (ACC), or emergency brake assistants are based on embedded systems. One of the leading players Bosch has invested heavily in embedded safety innovations to comply with changing standards and adapt to the demand of OEMs for advanced vehicle security systems.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Infineon Technologies Texas Instruments Panasonic Renesas Analog Devices Qualcomm Hyundai Mobis NXP Semiconductors STMicroelectronics Continental AG Aptiv Robert Bosch NVIDIA DENSO
Recent Developments
In November 2024, Ampere expanded its SDV capabilities by opening a software center and deepening its partnership with ACTIA.
