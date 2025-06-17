Braunability Recognized In Forbes' Inaugural Accessibility 100 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winamac, IN, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BraunAbility , the world's leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, has been honored by Forbes in its first-ever Accessibility 100 list-recognizing the top global innovators and impact-makers in accessibility.

The Accessibility 100 list celebrates the biggest influencers across multiple industries, including communication, mobility, education, software, consumer products, robotics, sports and recreation, travel, workplace accessibility, and the arts.

“Forbes' recognition highlights the incredible progress happening in the accessibility space,” said Alan Schwarz, Forbes Assistant Managing Editor and leader of the project.“From lone innovators to industry giants, these changemakers are transforming how people move, learn, communicate, work, play, and travel. Their impact on people's lives is monumental-and will only continue to grow.”

BraunAbility's inclusion on this distinguished list reflects its longstanding leadership in advancing mobility and independence worldwide. For nearly 50 years, the company has been at the forefront of innovative, reliable mobility solutions, offering wheelchair-accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts, and innovative seating, storage, and securement products. Founded by accessibility pioneer Ralph Braun , the company has empowered over a million individuals, making mobility more inclusive and accessible.

Craig Schrimsher, President of BraunAbility Americas, emphasized the significance of this recognition, stating,“BraunAbility was founded on the belief that mobility should never be a barrier to independence. Being recognized by Forbes in its Accessibility 100 list is a testament to the impact we've made in empowering individuals worldwide. We will continue pushing the boundaries of accessible mobility, ensuring that more people have the freedom and independence they deserve.”

