Faveo 9.4.1 Official Release: Enhancements, Fixes & UI Tweaks

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 16, 2025 7:17 am - Faveo 9.4.1 adds RMM with Agent Software, Patch Management, Task Calendar View, Gmail OAuth, UI improvements for tags/redaction, bulk user deactivation, stronger 2FA, better change tracking, and improved CC settings in ticket forms.

We are happy to share the official release of Faveo 9.4.1, packed with powerful new features, performance enhancements, and key upgrades designed to improve productivity, security, and IT asset management. This release introduces one of our most significant advancements to date - Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) with Agent Software and Patch Management. With this, IT administrators can now seamlessly monitor endpoints, track device health, schedule automated maintenance, and deploy software or security updates across the infrastructure - all from a centralized dashboard. These capabilities reduce manual effort, ensure up-to-date compliance, and minimize downtime by proactively identifying issues before they escalate.

In addition to this, the release includes various UI improvements that make navigation and day-to-day operations much more user-friendly. Notable enhancements include an updated task module, a more streamlined and intuitive label and tag selection interface, and a redesigned redaction tool that makes sensitive data handling more secure. These improvements not only improve the user experience but also allow teams to work faster and with more clarity.

From a management perspective, Faveo 9.4.1 introduces the ability for admins to bulk deactivate users, a long-requested feature that significantly reduces the time spent on user management - especially for large organizations. The task calendar has also been improved for better visibility and easier tracking, giving teams a clearer picture of deadlines and schedules.

We've also strengthened the platform's security framework. With enhanced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) now required during password updates, account access is more secure than ever. Additionally, the CC options in ticket forms have been enhanced, offering better visibility and more seamless collaboration across departments and teams.

We're also excited to announce the release of the Productivity Suite Plugin - a premium feature set designed to enhance project and workflow management within Faveo. This plugin offers drag-and-drop task boards that let users visually manage task status, to-do lists to help individuals stay on top of their daily priorities, and category-based project grouping to improve organization and visibility. These tools are ideal for teams handling complex projects, enabling them to track progress, assign responsibilities, and meet deadlines more effectively.

Beyond these feature rollouts, this release also includes numerous bug fixes, backend improvements, and performance optimizations aimed at improving overall stability and reliability across the platform. Whether you're an administrator managing a complex IT environment or a support agent focused on resolving tickets efficiently, these updates are designed to enhance your experience.

At Faveo, our goal is to continuously innovate and provide our users with the tools they need to stay ahead. We thank our entire community of users, partners, and contributors for their continued support and feedback. Your input drives our progress, and we're excited to deliver even more value in upcoming releases.