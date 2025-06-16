India's Security At Risk Due To Cobalt Import Dependency

MENAFN - KNN India)India's military readiness during recent tensions with Pakistan highlighted the strength of its defence hardware.

However, a deeper vulnerability has come to light - India's complete dependence on imported cobalt, a critical metal used in advanced weapons systems, missiles, submarines, and radar technologies, reported ET.

Cobalt plays a vital role in defence-grade superalloys and magnetic materials. Currently, India imports almost all of its cobalt, mainly from China, which refines around 80 per cent of the world's supply.

China also controls major cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, giving it a dominant grip on the global cobalt market. Experts warn that any supply disruption could stall India's defence programmes.

Industry experts stress the urgent need for India to develop its own cobalt refining ecosystem. While cobalt reserves within the country are limited, domestic refining, recycling, and smart sourcing can help reduce vulnerability.

Vedanta, for instance, plans to boost cobalt production at its Zambian mine and invest in refining facilities under its Vedanta NICO project in India.

Recycling used batteries from electric vehicles is emerging as a possible domestic source. India generated 1.75 million tonnes of e-waste in FY24, much of which contains cobalt. However, only 43 per cent is processed, and few facilities meet the purity levels needed for defence.

Experts suggest India must reform mining and e-waste policies, support recycling infrastructure, and mandate cobalt sourcing for defence systems.

With global tensions shifting to supply chain wars, cobalt is now seen as a strategic asset - much like oil in the past. India's path to true defence autonomy lies in reducing its cobalt import dependence through investment, innovation, and policy reforms.

(KNN Bureau)