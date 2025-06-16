403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tragic Helicopter Crash in India Leaves Seven Dead
(MENAFN) A helicopter carrying pilgrims to the revered Kedarnath temple in India's Himalayan region crashed on Sunday morning, killing all seven people aboard — including a two-year-old child — media reported. This incident marks the fifth helicopter-related tragedy in Uttarakhand since April, intensifying scrutiny of aviation practices in the region.
The aircraft went down near Gaurikund, a mountainous area situated 6,500 feet (2,000 meters) above sea level. The passengers were en route to one of Hinduism’s most sacred pilgrimage sites, nestled in the northern state’s rugged terrain.
Authorities responded swiftly, filing criminal charges against Aryan Aviation, the company operating the ill-fated flight. Local police have booked the firm for “culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” citing “gross negligence” and highlighting several safety breaches — most notably, the helicopter’s premature takeoff despite poor visibility conditions.
Indian aviation regulations mandate that each helicopter operator designate a compliance officer to strictly enforce assigned flight time slots. This responsibility typically falls under the base manager’s purview. However, initial findings suggest this protocol may not have been followed.
In response to the growing concerns, the state government has grounded all helicopter services in the Kedarnath region until further notice. Additionally, two pilots have been suspended for six months after flying in what the government deemed “unsuitable weather conditions.”
The Char Dham pilgrimage — which includes Kedarnath and three other sacred sites — attracts thousands of devotees each year. Helicopters have become a preferred mode of travel due to the area's challenging terrain and high altitude.
To enhance safety moving forward, Uttarakhand officials have announced the establishment of a real-time command center to monitor helicopter activity. Only pilots with verified high-altitude experience will be permitted to fly, following a stringent operational audit.
The move is aimed at preventing further tragedies in a region where aerial travel is both vital and perilous.
The aircraft went down near Gaurikund, a mountainous area situated 6,500 feet (2,000 meters) above sea level. The passengers were en route to one of Hinduism’s most sacred pilgrimage sites, nestled in the northern state’s rugged terrain.
Authorities responded swiftly, filing criminal charges against Aryan Aviation, the company operating the ill-fated flight. Local police have booked the firm for “culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” citing “gross negligence” and highlighting several safety breaches — most notably, the helicopter’s premature takeoff despite poor visibility conditions.
Indian aviation regulations mandate that each helicopter operator designate a compliance officer to strictly enforce assigned flight time slots. This responsibility typically falls under the base manager’s purview. However, initial findings suggest this protocol may not have been followed.
In response to the growing concerns, the state government has grounded all helicopter services in the Kedarnath region until further notice. Additionally, two pilots have been suspended for six months after flying in what the government deemed “unsuitable weather conditions.”
The Char Dham pilgrimage — which includes Kedarnath and three other sacred sites — attracts thousands of devotees each year. Helicopters have become a preferred mode of travel due to the area's challenging terrain and high altitude.
To enhance safety moving forward, Uttarakhand officials have announced the establishment of a real-time command center to monitor helicopter activity. Only pilots with verified high-altitude experience will be permitted to fly, following a stringent operational audit.
The move is aimed at preventing further tragedies in a region where aerial travel is both vital and perilous.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment