In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Abrasives Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global abrasives market has experienced robust growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. Recent statistics show a strong growth from $46.55 billion in 2024 to $50.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0% which confirms the trend.

How Much Will The Global Abrasives Market Industry Grow ?

The global growth is largely attributed to significant developments in construction, increased urbanization, industrialization rise, a boost in disposable income, and an upswing in demand for sustainable, eco-friendly materials. Moreover, the market size is set to experience further growth, reaching around $70.15 billion in 2029, illustrating a CAGR of 8.4%.

What Is Driving The Abrasives Market Growth?

One key driver propelling the abrasives market growth is the surge in the electrical vehicle EV industry. Electric vehicles, which operate using an electric motor and charged at electric stations rather than by internal combustion, has skyrocketed in popularity. This shift towards electric motoring has been coupled with an increasing need to populate the worldwide road network with EV charging stations.

As the electric car industry shows no signs of slowing down, the demand for stainless steel and the abrasives required to finish it is expected to increase in the coming years. Almost all stainless-steel applications require at least one abrasive treatment to finish it before it can be employed in any substantial way. For instance, every stainless-steel weld necessitates some level of grinding and polishing.

Which Companies Are Leading In The Abrasives Market?

Leading companies in the abrasives market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, Henkel AG & CO. KGAA, Tyrolit India Tool Pvt. Ltd., and Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Market Abrasives Market?

Growth trends during the forecast period can be tied to multiple factors such as an amplified demand for abrasives in heavy-duty applications like extracting natural resources from the earth, a growing reliance on abrasives by the aerospace and electronic sectors, a heightened focus on safety and ergonomics in equipment design, and an emergence of green building standards.

What Are The Abrasives Market Breakdowns And Segments?

The abrasives market report also offers in-depth segmentation:

1 By Raw Material: Natural, Synthetic

2 By Type: Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives, Super Precision Abrasives, Super Construction Abrasives

3 By Form: Block Form, Powdered Form

4 By Application: Grinding, Cutting, Polishing, Drilling, Finishing, Other Applications

5 By End User: Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Furniture

Subsegments:

1 By Bonded Abrasives: Grinding Wheels, Mounted Points, Abrasive Bricks, Bonded Abrasive Discs

2 By Coated Abrasives: Sanding Discs, Abrasive Belts, Sheets And Rolls, Flap Discs

3 By Super Precision Abrasives: Diamond Abrasives, CBN Cubic Boron Nitride Abrasives, High-Performance Grinding Tools

4 By Super Construction Abrasives: Cutting Tools, Specialty Abrasives For Construction Applications, Heavy-Duty Grinding Wheels

What's The Regional Outlook For The Abrasives Market?

On a global scale, Asia-Pacific has cemented itself as the largest and fastest-growing region in the abrasives market as of 2024. However, this report also covers insights from other regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

