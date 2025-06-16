Cleartax Joins Taxcom Summit & Awards 2025 Middle East To Showcase Their Solutions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – ClearTax , a global leader in AI-powered tax compliance and e-invoicing offering for businesses, will take the spotlight as Platinum Sponsor at the TaxCom Summit & Awards 2025 – Middle East Edition, happening on 18th June 2025 at Taj Dubai in Dubai, UAE. The second edition of the TaxCom Summit & Awards – Middle East will bring together top tax leaders, regulatory authorities, CFOs, and solution providers to address the UAE's rapidly evolving tax and compliance landscape.

ClearTax's technology stack empowers businesses worldwide to automate their tax compliance with ease and precision. With operations across Asia & EMEA, ClearTax is at the forefront of transforming the global tax compliance landscape. At the core is a unified global e-invoicing platform , fully compliant with local mandates across 50+ geos and equipped with advanced features such as real-time validations, multi-lingual support, and seamless integrations with Peppol and leading ERP systems. Beyond e-invoicing, the platform automates indirect/direct tax, corporate tax, and VAT filing - significantly reducing manual effort for finance and tax teams.

Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax said,“Trusted by over 5,000 global clients, including Fortune 500 enterprises, ClearTax is committed to simplifying tax and finance operations worldwide. We collaborate with local governments and empower CFO offices with cutting-edge technology that streamlines tax/compliance and protects businesses from regulatory risk.”

At the TaxCom Summit & Awards 2025 – Middle East, Srivatsan Chari, Co-founder, ClearTax will headline a special session titled:

“Adding Strategic Value to UAE's E-Invoicing Ecosystem with ClearTax's AI-Driven Compliance Stack.”

The session will deep-dive into their AI-first E-invoicing platform for the UAE and will also highlight strategic learnings from e-invoicing rollouts across the world. ClearTax will also showcase the 'what's next?' after an E-invoicing rollout & how a business's tax processes would most likely be impacted from it.

With the UAE's digital tax infrastructure rapidly evolving-including the introduction of mandatory e-invoicing and evolution of existing direct / indirect tax frameworks – ClearTax's solutions aim to empower finance functions with real-time visibility, automation, and regulatory confidence.

Looking ahead to the event, the team at ClearTax shared:

“We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, technology innovators, and ecosystem partners at the event to exchange insights on navigating the UAE's digital tax landscape. This gathering is an invaluable opportunity to deepen collaboration, share success stories, and explore new avenues for co-creating value in tax and finance. Our team is excited to contribute to shaping the future of tax compliance in the region and to demonstrate how ClearTax's advanced solutions can empower businesses to thrive amid rapid regulatory change.”

