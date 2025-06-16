403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sarkozy Gets Stripped of France’s Highest Honor
(MENAFN) Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been formally removed from the distinguished National Order of the Legion of Honor, as stated in an official government announcement released on Sunday.
This decision comes in the aftermath of his 2022 sentencing over charges of corruption and illicit influence.
In 2021, Sarkozy—who governed the French Republic from 2007 until 2012—was determined to be culpable of trying to bribe a magistrate.
He allegedly sought privileged details regarding a separate probe into alleged wrongdoing tied to his 2007 election campaign.
By 2023, the former head of state was issued a three-year custodial penalty, consisting of two years conditionally suspended and one year to be served under house arrest with electronic surveillance.
In the final months of 2024, France’s top judicial body—the Court of Cassation—confirmed the ruling, rejecting Sarkozy’s attempt to reverse the decision.
This decision comes in the aftermath of his 2022 sentencing over charges of corruption and illicit influence.
In 2021, Sarkozy—who governed the French Republic from 2007 until 2012—was determined to be culpable of trying to bribe a magistrate.
He allegedly sought privileged details regarding a separate probe into alleged wrongdoing tied to his 2007 election campaign.
By 2023, the former head of state was issued a three-year custodial penalty, consisting of two years conditionally suspended and one year to be served under house arrest with electronic surveillance.
In the final months of 2024, France’s top judicial body—the Court of Cassation—confirmed the ruling, rejecting Sarkozy’s attempt to reverse the decision.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment