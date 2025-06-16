Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sarkozy Gets Stripped of France’s Highest Honor

2025-06-16 08:08:19
(MENAFN) Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been formally removed from the distinguished National Order of the Legion of Honor, as stated in an official government announcement released on Sunday.

This decision comes in the aftermath of his 2022 sentencing over charges of corruption and illicit influence.

In 2021, Sarkozy—who governed the French Republic from 2007 until 2012—was determined to be culpable of trying to bribe a magistrate.

He allegedly sought privileged details regarding a separate probe into alleged wrongdoing tied to his 2007 election campaign.

By 2023, the former head of state was issued a three-year custodial penalty, consisting of two years conditionally suspended and one year to be served under house arrest with electronic surveillance.

In the final months of 2024, France’s top judicial body—the Court of Cassation—confirmed the ruling, rejecting Sarkozy’s attempt to reverse the decision.

