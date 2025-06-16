Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Habtoor Motors and Mitsubishi make Summer drives more affordable for all

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 16 June 2025: Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the UAE is bringing the hottest summer deals this season across all its models, offering the excitement of driving quality, reliability, affordability, safety and more.

Running until the end of July, Mitsubishi are offering unbeatable prices across their vehicle range. Models such as the Outlander, Montero Sport, Eclipse Cross, Xpander/Xpander Cross, and the ASX are ready to be availed by all looking to make their next automotive purchase.

Guaranteeing a worry-free journey for years to come after purchase, Al Habtoor Motors is providing five-year unlimited kilometre warranty as part of the offer, in line with the distributor’s commitment to providing excellent aftersales care and long-term customer satisfaction.

Additionally, Mitsubishi have been renowned for decades to provide premium Japanese quality, reliability, as well as excellent trade-in deals. The variety of models available within the offer provides opportunities for all types of customers to find the perfect car for every type of drive, from off-roading with the Montero Sport to compact and economical city rides in the ASX. Whether it is a first-time buyer or a family looking for a new SUV, the brand ensures a smooth and assured purchasing experience.

Customers looking to take advantage of Japanese quality at an unbeatable price this Summer can avail exceptional prices at Mitsubishi Al Habtoor Motors showroom across the UAE, only until July 31st.

Starting prices for the Mitsubishi models (including VAT) are as follows:
• Montero Sport: AED 103,320
• Outlander: AED 99,995
• Eclipse Cross: AED 82,845
• Xpander: AED 74,445
• ASX: AED 69,720

