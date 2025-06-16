403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Habtoor Motors and Mitsubishi make Summer drives more affordable for all
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 16 June 2025: Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the UAE is bringing the hottest summer deals this season across all its models, offering the excitement of driving quality, reliability, affordability, safety and more.
Running until the end of July, Mitsubishi are offering unbeatable prices across their vehicle range. Models such as the Outlander, Montero Sport, Eclipse Cross, Xpander/Xpander Cross, and the ASX are ready to be availed by all looking to make their next automotive purchase.
Guaranteeing a worry-free journey for years to come after purchase, Al Habtoor Motors is providing five-year unlimited kilometre warranty as part of the offer, in line with the distributor’s commitment to providing excellent aftersales care and long-term customer satisfaction.
Additionally, Mitsubishi have been renowned for decades to provide premium Japanese quality, reliability, as well as excellent trade-in deals. The variety of models available within the offer provides opportunities for all types of customers to find the perfect car for every type of drive, from off-roading with the Montero Sport to compact and economical city rides in the ASX. Whether it is a first-time buyer or a family looking for a new SUV, the brand ensures a smooth and assured purchasing experience.
Customers looking to take advantage of Japanese quality at an unbeatable price this Summer can avail exceptional prices at Mitsubishi Al Habtoor Motors showroom across the UAE, only until July 31st.
Starting prices for the Mitsubishi models (including VAT) are as follows:
• Montero Sport: AED 103,320
• Outlander: AED 99,995
• Eclipse Cross: AED 82,845
• Xpander: AED 74,445
• ASX: AED 69,720
Running until the end of July, Mitsubishi are offering unbeatable prices across their vehicle range. Models such as the Outlander, Montero Sport, Eclipse Cross, Xpander/Xpander Cross, and the ASX are ready to be availed by all looking to make their next automotive purchase.
Guaranteeing a worry-free journey for years to come after purchase, Al Habtoor Motors is providing five-year unlimited kilometre warranty as part of the offer, in line with the distributor’s commitment to providing excellent aftersales care and long-term customer satisfaction.
Additionally, Mitsubishi have been renowned for decades to provide premium Japanese quality, reliability, as well as excellent trade-in deals. The variety of models available within the offer provides opportunities for all types of customers to find the perfect car for every type of drive, from off-roading with the Montero Sport to compact and economical city rides in the ASX. Whether it is a first-time buyer or a family looking for a new SUV, the brand ensures a smooth and assured purchasing experience.
Customers looking to take advantage of Japanese quality at an unbeatable price this Summer can avail exceptional prices at Mitsubishi Al Habtoor Motors showroom across the UAE, only until July 31st.
Starting prices for the Mitsubishi models (including VAT) are as follows:
• Montero Sport: AED 103,320
• Outlander: AED 99,995
• Eclipse Cross: AED 82,845
• Xpander: AED 74,445
• ASX: AED 69,720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment