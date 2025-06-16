Azerbaijani, Uzbek Fms Hold Talks On Regional Security
The ministers engaged in a discourse regarding the geopolitical
dynamics of the security landscape in the region, particularly in
the context of the persistent hostilities between Israel and
Iran.
The parties engaged in dialogue regarding issues arising from the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, encompassing the logistical arrangements for the imminent convening of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), set to take place in Istanbul on June 21-22.
