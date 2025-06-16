Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani, Uzbek Fms Hold Talks On Regional Security

2025-06-16 07:06:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. A phone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, on June 16, 2025, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

The ministers engaged in a discourse regarding the geopolitical dynamics of the security landscape in the region, particularly in the context of the persistent hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The parties engaged in dialogue regarding issues arising from the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, encompassing the logistical arrangements for the imminent convening of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), set to take place in Istanbul on June 21-22.

Legal Disclaimer:
