Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KNG Denies Conducting Operation's In Kuwait Skies


2025-06-16 07:04:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Guard (KNG) denied conducting any operations in Kuwait's skies, indicating that its forces were executing their duties in defense, security and supporting state bodies in cooperation with Ministries of Defense and Interior.
In a press release on Monday, the Moral Guidance Directorate at KNG stressed the necessity of acquiring information from official sources to curb the spread or rumors. (end)
