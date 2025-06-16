Buscar Company (CGLD) And The Eon Discovery Team Have Partnered With Mother Lode Mining To Explore The Potential Of The Treasure Canyon Gold Mine, Supported By A Cutting-Edge Geological Report

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), Beverly Hills, CA, through its wholly owned subsidiary Eon Discovery Inc., is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Mother Lode Mining, Ltd., the oldest continuously operating mining company in California, and the successful completion of a comprehensive geological report for the Treasure Canyon Gold Mine in Plumas County, California. The 200-acre site, which includes 10 claims, contains an estimated 3.58 million troy ounces of gold equivalent, valued at $11.99 billion based on the current gold price of $3,350 per ounce.

Strategic Partnership with Mother Lode Mining

Effective March 31, 2025, Buscar has engaged Mother Lode Mining, Ltd., led by Dr. John Beagles, an expert in hydrogeology and mining engineering. Dr. Beagles is overseeing the preparation of Phase 1 NI 43-101 and SEC-compliant SK-1300 reports, which will evaluate gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, cobalt, and rare earth elements. These reports, expected in Q3 2025, will include site planning, financial projections, and breakeven analyses to ensure regulatory compliance and transparency.

Dr. Beagles is developing a proprietary Plasma Extractor System (PES) that could potentially increase gold recovery by 3–10 times, pending independent verification. This innovative technology highlights Buscar's commitment to advanced mining solutions.

Advanced Geological Report

By Mars Mines Ltd

A detailed report by Mars Mines Ltd, authored by Peter Temby, a geologist with over 50 years of experience and 15 global discoveries, reaffirms the significant geological potential of the company's latest gold project, Treasure Canyon. The report reclassifies the deposits as Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG), a highly promising mineral system characterized by rich associations of gold, copper, and other valuable metals within complex geological structures. This reclassification highlights the site's unique geological makeup, driven by extensive alteration zones and structural controls that suggest substantial untapped resources. The report recommends further exploration, including soil geochemistry, magnetometry, and drilling, to understand the subsurface geology better and expand the potential of this 200-acre site, positioning it as a key opportunity for future growth.

Next Steps

Buscar and Eon Discovery will commence on-site work in mid-July 2025 to support the NI 43-101 report. The company is dedicated to sustainable mining practices and aims to create U.S. jobs while following the highest environmental and industry standards. Phase 1 reports will direct advanced exploration and the potential integration of plasma technology.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mother Lode Mining and leverage Dr. Beagles' expertise and innovative technology," said Alexander Dekhtyar, Chairman and CEO of Buscar Company. "Treasure Canyon has the potential to become a premier gold mining operation, delivering significant value to our shareholders and the local community."

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Buscar oversees Eon Discovery Inc., which manages gold mining operations in California's Plumas National Forest; Terramer Inc., a leader in hemp-based biodegradable bioplastics; and Armorgenix, a pharmaceutical innovator specializing in detoxification and antiviral solutions. Established through a strategic evolution, including a 2020 reverse merger with Eon Discovery, Buscar is committed to driving growth and delivering shareholder value through innovation and diversification.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Buscar Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, projections regarding the operational timeline and completion of Phase 1 NI 43-101 and SEC-compliant SK-1300 reports, the estimated gold equivalent resources and their valuation at the Treasure Canyon Gold Mine, the potential effectiveness and impact of the proprietary Plasma Extractor System (PES), the anticipated outcomes of further exploration activities, the integration of sustainable mining practices, job creation, and the projected growth and financial performance of Buscar's diversified portfolio in natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, challenges in verifying the estimated resources, delays or failures in completing geological reports or exploration activities, regulatory hurdles, market fluctuations in gold and other metal prices, technological challenges in implementing the Plasma Extractor System, environmental compliance issues, and general economic conditions. Additional risks are detailed in Buscar Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Buscar Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Alexander Dekhtyar, CEO

Buscar Company

Beverly Hills, CA

[email protected]

