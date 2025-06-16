403
UK Issues Nationwide Travel Warning for Israel
(MENAFN) The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) announced on Sunday a sweeping extension of its travel advisory to include the entire territory of Israel and the occupied Palestinian regions. This update comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
In its official statement, the FCDO declared: “The FCDO advises against all travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”
The advisory highlighted the recent surge in conflict, noting Iran’s missile and drone assaults alongside Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets. It pointed out that Israel’s nationwide state of emergency and the closure of its airspace indicate a volatile and rapidly changing scenario fraught with serious, unpredictable dangers.
Travel disruptions—both by air and land—are anticipated, the statement warned, urging UK citizens to monitor announcements from British authorities attentively.
The unrest intensified early Friday as Israel carried out a sequence of attacks within Iranian borders, focusing on nuclear and missile installations, resulting in the deaths of key military commanders and prominent scientists. Critical oil and gas facilities were also among the targets.
In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes against multiple locations inside Israel.
