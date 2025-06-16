Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK Issues Nationwide Travel Warning for Israel

UK Issues Nationwide Travel Warning for Israel


2025-06-16 05:44:29
(MENAFN) The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) announced on Sunday a sweeping extension of its travel advisory to include the entire territory of Israel and the occupied Palestinian regions. This update comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

In its official statement, the FCDO declared: “The FCDO advises against all travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

The advisory highlighted the recent surge in conflict, noting Iran’s missile and drone assaults alongside Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets. It pointed out that Israel’s nationwide state of emergency and the closure of its airspace indicate a volatile and rapidly changing scenario fraught with serious, unpredictable dangers.

Travel disruptions—both by air and land—are anticipated, the statement warned, urging UK citizens to monitor announcements from British authorities attentively.

The unrest intensified early Friday as Israel carried out a sequence of attacks within Iranian borders, focusing on nuclear and missile installations, resulting in the deaths of key military commanders and prominent scientists. Critical oil and gas facilities were also among the targets.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes against multiple locations inside Israel.

MENAFN16062025000045017169ID1109679084

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search