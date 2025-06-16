Media reports India seeking extradition of supposed terrorists from Canada

India plans to press Canada to accelerate the extradition of 26 individuals accused of using Canadian soil as a base for terrorist activities, according to reports by the Deccan Herald. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending the G7 summit in Alberta from June 15 to 17, is expected to raise the issue during a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Modi is likely to stress the need for enhanced cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies.Officials in New Delhi hope Ottawa will act swiftly on pending extradition requests and apprehend alleged criminals and terrorists who fled India for Canada, sources told the Deccan Herald. A statement from Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that both leaders agreed to continue discussions on law enforcement and mutual security concerns.The demand comes amid longstanding friction over the Khalistan separatist movement, whose members in Canada seek to create an independent Sikh state from Punjab and surrounding Indian territories. This movement has fueled diplomatic strain between New Delhi and Ottawa, especially after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist.India considers Khalistan supporters a national security threat and has banned their groups. Leaders like Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of Sikhs for Justice and based in the US, have been designated terrorists by India. US prosecutors alleged last year that Indian officials plotted to assassinate Pannun, who holds both American and Canadian citizenship.Tensions escalated in October 2024 after Canada accused Indian diplomats of targeting Sikh activists on Canadian soil, prompting reciprocal expulsions of diplomats. Trudeau condemned India’s actions as a “fundamental error,” while New Delhi denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated attempts to damage India’s reputation.Pro-Khalistan separatists have staged protests, chanted anti-India slogans, and attacked Indian diplomatic missions and Hindu temples across Canada, the US, UK, and other countries with large Sikh communities, sometimes resulting in violent incidents.

