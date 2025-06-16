Mibro Unveils Three New Smartwatches, Highlighting Sports-Tech Innovation And Brand Transformation
The Mibro GS Pro2 targets triathlon participants, particularly those who engage in the sport regularly through amateur events. As the flagship model of the lineup, it combines rugged construction with a lightweight build. The smartwatch supports multi-sport tracking for swimming, cycling, and running, and includes trajectory navigation for enhanced route planning and performance analysis.
The running community will find its match in the lightweight design of the Mibro GS Active2 , which weighs just 39.9 grams. Tailored specifically for runners, the smartwatch incorporates six core technologies, reshaping training experiences through various running modes and personalized training plans.
A notable innovation across the new GS Series lineup is the Padel mode . Using real athlete performance data and guidance from China's top Padel professionals, the feature provides sport-specific metrics and professional-grade feedback tailored to players of all skill levels.
All three watches are powered by Galaxy OS 2.0 , delivering a smoother and more intuitive user interface. The system allows seamless health and fitness data integration with third-party platforms, including Google Fit for Android users, Apple Health for iOS, and Strava for GPS-enabled devices, ensuring a connected and holistic user experience.
This launch marks Mibro's evolution from a wearable brand to a sports tech partner. Backed by 300+ R&D engineers, 200+ patents, and an in-house sports science lab, the company is poised to drive the next generation of smart athletic performance tools.
For more information, please visit , or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .
For business inquiries, please contact [email protected] .
Video -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment