Alshaya Group Sets Sights On Uzbekistan For Retail Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Laziz Kudratov, Head of the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade (MIIT), held productive negotiations with Mohammed Alshaya, Chairman of the Board of the international Alshaya Group, and explored opportunities for opening stores of globally recognized brands in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Alshaya Group highlighted Uzbekistan's potential as a key market in Central Asia, noting the country's rapidly growing consumer sector, favorable investment climate and high demographic prospects.

Representatives of the company expressed a commitment to long-term collaboration and outlined plans to launch the first retail outlets in Uzbekistan in the near future. The parties agreed on specific practical measures to facilitate the successful entry and establishment of Alshaya Group's brands in the Uzbek market.

Founded in 1890, Alshaya Group currently operates over 4,000 retail outlets worldwide, representing a diverse portfolio of renowned international brands. The company boasts annual revenues of $11 billion and employs more than 50,000 people globally.