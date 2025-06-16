Alshaya Group Sets Sights On Uzbekistan For Retail Growth
Alshaya Group highlighted Uzbekistan's potential as a key market in Central Asia, noting the country's rapidly growing consumer sector, favorable investment climate and high demographic prospects.
Representatives of the company expressed a commitment to long-term collaboration and outlined plans to launch the first retail outlets in Uzbekistan in the near future. The parties agreed on specific practical measures to facilitate the successful entry and establishment of Alshaya Group's brands in the Uzbek market.
Founded in 1890, Alshaya Group currently operates over 4,000 retail outlets worldwide, representing a diverse portfolio of renowned international brands. The company boasts annual revenues of $11 billion and employs more than 50,000 people globally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment