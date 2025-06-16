Delhi-Bound Boeing 787-8 Air India Flight Returns To Hong Kong Due To Technical Glitch
Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India flight en route Hong Kong, the same model that crashed in Ahmedabad, made an emergency landing at Hong Kong after the pilot suspected a technical error. The flight, AI 315, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was en route from Hong Kong to Delhi.
On Sunday, an Air India Express flight scheduled to fly from Uttar Pradesh to Kolkata in West Bengal was delayed due to a technical issue. The malfunction was detected just before takeoff. Flight IX 1511, which was supposed to depart from Hindon Airport, was delayed for over an hour after an unexpected technical problem was discovered on the runway.
Ahmedabad plane crash being probed
Meanwhile, a team from Boeing and the officials of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) landed in Ahmedabad to inspect the site of the Air India plane crash. An investigation is underway to find the reasons that led to the tragic incident on June 12.
The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Officials have confirmed the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad.
The CVR records radio transmissions and other sounds in the cockpit, including conversations between pilots and engine noises. Analyzing the data typically takes 10-15 days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment