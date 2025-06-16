No Toll Fees? Here's Who Is Exempt And How Locals Can Get Monthly Pass

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Locals living within 20 km of a toll plaza can get a monthly pass for ₹340 and travel toll-free. This program, launched as a pilot in July 2024, doesn't apply to commercial vehicles.

Those who think that having a car and filling petrol is enough for easy travel should know that toll charges can be higher than petrol costs. Toll plazas across the highways are hitting our wallets hard. While everyone is demanding the removal of toll plazas, the right time doesn't seem to have come yet.

If a toll plaza is set up in an area, the local residents face great difficulties. They may even have to travel several kilometers to reach a particular destination. In this situation, new procedures have been implemented to benefit local residents.

There is very happy news for the public living near toll plazas. According to the new announcement by the government, people living within a 20-kilometer radius of a toll plaza can take a pass for Rs.340 per month and use that toll point as many times as they want. This will avoid unnecessary expenses and problems like repeated deduction of money from FASTag.

This new policy came into effect as a pilot project on some national highways from July 2024. This offer is available for vehicles with GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) tracking technology. If this procedure is implemented across India, all sections of people will benefit. However, the advantages and disadvantages of this will be known only after the project is implemented.

Some important documents are required to get this pass. It is mandatory to submit documents proving your address within a 20 km radius. You can submit any one of Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Electricity bill etc. You can get a monthly pass by providing Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), passport size photograph, active FASTag account details.

Go to the administrative office of the toll plaza where you want to get the pass. Get the "Existing Customer Monthly Pass" application form from there. Fill out the form with the required documents and pay the Rs 340 fee. After the officials verify your details, the pass will be linked to the FASTag account or in some places it will be issued as a pass card.



Valid for only one month

Must be renewed every month

Valid only for one toll plaza

Must inform immediately if vehicle or address changes This offer is not available for commercial vehicles

This scheme has been designed to benefit people who use government schemes correctly. This is a great concession for those who travel daily through toll plazas due to work.

